Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host free business opportunities workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Airport is hosting its 14th annual business opportunities workshop on Oct. 16.
The workshop will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the BTR Multiplex Facility (4400 Airpark Blvd.).
This is a free event for all firms interested in pursuing work at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
Attendees can expect networking with Baton Rouge firms and learn about opportunities at BTR.
In addition, the workshop will provide an overview of Small & Disadvantaged Business (S/DBE) Programs, and show how to navigate opportunities in Baton Rouge.
Attendees will learn what it takes to become DBE certified and get information on upcoming projects at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
