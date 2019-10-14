What’s next for St. George? Residents, businesses offered annexation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are more questions than answers when it comes to the future of the City of St. George, but officials on either side of the newly drawn lines say all the answers will come in time.
Voters approved the incorporation of St. George on Election Day (Oct. 12). The approved measure is currently undergoing a certification process with a completion date of Nov. 20, 2020.
St. George will be the fifth-largest city in the state and the largest incorporation in the state’s history.
During a press conference Monday, Oct. 14, St. George spokesperson, Andrew Murrell, said the area will start its transition into “building our city.”
By Jan. 1, 2020, St. George is expected to have its interim mayor, city council, and city government. The future city will elect its first mayor the following spring.
In the coming weeks, organizers will meet with area leaders, including East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, to begin to establish citizen committees.
Mayor Broome released a statement Monday morning stating she received many concerns following the election about the city’s future.
“At this point, I want to reassure you that nothing will change in the immediate future," Broome said. "We will meet with advisers this week followed by a formal announcement of our plans. I will keep you informed as the process unfolds and how you can play a role in keeping our community united. Guard your hearts and minds against negative and misinformed narratives about this issue. We will address our future together and I will always have your best interests in mind.”
The chief administrative officer with Broome’s office, Darryl Gissel, also spoke Monday about how the St. George incorporation will affect Baton Rouge’s budget.
“Financially, there is going to have to be a change in the overall budget. The existing budget will go to the council on November 5, which will be the same budget we prepared. The council has until December 12 to approve it. And after that, if they have any changes during the year, they would take place during the year, any budget changes,” Gissel said.
Gissel also noted Baton Rouge will be losing $43 million from its general fund, which is funded by a 2% sales tax. The general fund has about about $322 million in it, Gissel said, with an overall budget of about $1 billion, which includes dedicated revenue for things like BREC, the city’s libraries, the sheriff’s office, etc.
Murrell also announced that anyone interested in annexing into St. George will soon have that option.
“In the coming week or two, we will be posting information in a concise manner so your neighborhoods and your businesses begin the process of annexation,” Murrell said. "We have received overwhelming responses inquiring about the annexation process and we will post that information and it will be available.”
Murrell advised litigation could delay the incorporation process, calling the potential litigation “frivolous.”
“We feel like litigation will further that divide, and further fracture our community as opposed to coming to the table, sitting down together and realizing our common goals, and coming up with solutions to become a 21st Century City of St. George at a 21st Century East Baton Rouge Parish,” Murrell said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.