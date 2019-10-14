What to do with campaign signs after the election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election season is over for now, but if you drive around town, you’ll see a number of campaign signs still out.
The ones you see on neutral grounds have to be removed by the candidates by the end of the week. If they’re not, the candidates can face a fine.
A spokesman with East Baton Rouge Parish says officials will work to pick up the ones left behind. As far as what to do with the ones in your yard, if you haven’t found something productive to do with them, Republic Services says you can recycle them as long as you remove the metal stakes. Those will need to be thrown away before recycling.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.