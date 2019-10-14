WANTED: Man accused of stealing more than $100 worth of cigarettes from gas station

This man is wanted for allegedly stealing $120 worth of cigarettes from a gas station in Gonzales. (Source: Gonzales Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | October 14, 2019 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 2:49 PM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man after he allegedly stole more than $100 worth of cigarettes from a gas station.

Police say on Aug. 19, the man went inside the Murphy’s Express on Highway 30 in Gonzales, grabbed two cartons of cigarettes (valued at $120) off the counter, and fled the store.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or location is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

