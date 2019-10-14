Schroder secures full term as Louisiana Treasurer in primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After winning a special election to serve the remainder of John Kennedy’s term as Treasurer in 2017, Republican incumbent John M. Schroder, 58, will serve a second, full term as Treasurer in Louisiana. Voters selected Schroder in Louisiana’s primary election Saturday, Oct. 12.
Schroder defeated New Orleans lawyer, Derrick Edwards, for the second time in this election. He previously defeated Edwards, a Democrat, in the 2017 special election.
Schroder also defeated long-shot candidate Teresa Kenny, 36, who hoped she’d secure voters with by promoting she was not affiliated with any party. She told voters her decades of experience in finance and political impartially could guide lawmakers to make “the right choice for Louisiana future” rather than the one most popular for their party.
Schroder chose instead to use his history in the Legislature as a selling point.
In Louisiana, the Legislature makes most of the financial decisions. The Treasurer monitors the state’s investments, available funds to pay bills, and money borrowed for construction projects.
Schroder was first elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2007 to represent St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes. There, he cultivated a reputation as a “fiscal hawk” aiming to limit government spending and find alternatives to raising taxes. He told voters he’d use those same skills to prevent waste should he be elected to a full term.
In addition to his fulfilling his responsibilities, Schroder’s first tenure was spent increasing efforts to return unclaimed money and property to Louisiana taxpayers. Those efforts included marketing initiatives for a database where residents can look to see if the state is holding on to any of their unclaimed property.
