Schroder secures full term as Louisiana Treasurer in primary election

Schroder secures full term as Louisiana Treasurer in primary election
After winning a special election to serve as Treasurer in 2017, Republican incumbent John M. Schroder, 58, will serve a second, full term as Treasurer in Louisiana. Voters selected Schroder in Louisiana’s Primary Election Saturday, Oct. 12. (Source: WAFB)
October 14, 2019 at 1:16 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 1:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After winning a special election to serve the remainder of John Kennedy’s term as Treasurer in 2017, Republican incumbent John M. Schroder, 58, will serve a second, full term as Treasurer in Louisiana. Voters selected Schroder in Louisiana’s primary election Saturday, Oct. 12.

Schroder defeated New Orleans lawyer, Derrick Edwards, for the second time in this election. He previously defeated Edwards, a Democrat, in the 2017 special election.

Derrick Edwards (Source: Derrick Edwards' campaign website)
Derrick Edwards (Source: Derrick Edwards' campaign website)

Schroder also defeated long-shot candidate Teresa Kenny, 36, who hoped she’d secure voters with by promoting she was not affiliated with any party. She told voters her decades of experience in finance and political impartially could guide lawmakers to make “the right choice for Louisiana future” rather than the one most popular for their party.

Teresa Kenny, 36, sought to challenge incumbent John Schroder to become Treasurer in Louisiana. Complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office show Kenny garnered 5% of the vote, while Schroder captured 60% of the vote. A third candidate, Democrat Derrick Edwards captured 35% of the vote.
Teresa Kenny, 36, sought to challenge incumbent John Schroder to become Treasurer in Louisiana. Complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office show Kenny garnered 5% of the vote, while Schroder captured 60% of the vote. A third candidate, Democrat Derrick Edwards captured 35% of the vote. (Source: wafb)

Schroder chose instead to use his history in the Legislature as a selling point.

In Louisiana, the Legislature makes most of the financial decisions. The Treasurer monitors the state’s investments, available funds to pay bills, and money borrowed for construction projects.

Schroder was first elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2007 to represent St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes. There, he cultivated a reputation as a “fiscal hawk” aiming to limit government spending and find alternatives to raising taxes. He told voters he’d use those same skills to prevent waste should he be elected to a full term.

In addition to his fulfilling his responsibilities, Schroder’s first tenure was spent increasing efforts to return unclaimed money and property to Louisiana taxpayers. Those efforts included marketing initiatives for a database where residents can look to see if the state is holding on to any of their unclaimed property.

READ MORE: Legislature spending unclaimed money, state treasurer says

READ MORE: Treasurer to withhold some money approved in state budget

READ MORE: La. state treasurer urges to people to check if they’re owed money from unclaimed property

READ MORE: La. state treasurer urges to people to check if they’re owed money from unclaimed property

READ MORE: Dept. of Treasury: Look out for unclaimed property checks in the mail

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.