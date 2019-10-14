Report: Vote recount results in Senate race tie; three-way runoff possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A computerized recount of mail-in votes has overturned the outcome of a race for the No. 2 spot in the Senate District 16 election, according to a report by the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
Originally it appeared as though Franklin Foil had edged out Steve Carter, both Republicans, by a mere eight votes, forcing a runoff between Foil and Democratic front-runner Beverly Brooks Thompson. After the recount, Foil and Carter appear to have tied, meaning a runoff between all three candidates is likely.
If the votes between Carter and Foil remain even, all three candidates will be on the ballot in the Nov. 16 runoff. By law, the top vote-getter wins, meaning the election will be decided by a plurality, not a majority, of voters in the district.
According to the report, Foil’s campaign plans to request a full recount by hand of the 1,000 or so mail-in ballots.
