One killed in Livingston Parish motorcycle crash
By Kevin Foster | October 13, 2019 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:25 PM

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish claimed the life of Elton Stafford, 63, Sunday, Oct. 13.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police (LSP) said Stafford was traveling behind a truck hauling a flatbed trailer on Highway 42. Stafford was ejected from his motorcycle after striking the rear of the trailer. He died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

An investigation is ongoing.

