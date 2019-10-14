One killed in Livingston Parish motorcycle crash

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish claimed the life of Elton Stafford, 63, Sunday, Oct. 13.
Investigators with Louisiana State Police (LSP) said Stafford was traveling behind a truck hauling a flatbed trailer on Highway 42. Stafford was ejected from his motorcycle after striking the rear of the trailer. He died from his injuries.
The driver of the truck was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
An investigation is ongoing.
