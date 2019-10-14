Nungesser wins elecion for Lieutenant Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Incumbent William Billy Nungesser will serve a second term as Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor.
Since taking office, Nungesser has kept himself out of the limelight. He steered clear of controversies, having already experienced national attention during his time as Plaquemines Parish President for railing against the government and BP’s response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Among the initiatives launched during his first tenure is a new statewide Civil Rights Trail which will highlight places and people in Louisiana that played an important role in the civil rights movement.
He also spearheaded the First Responders Emergency Media Outlet (FREMO), a private website where firefighters, police officers, EMS, etc. can talk to each other or licensed professionals about their experiences.
In 2018 the state welcomed 51.3 million visitors who spent $18.8 billion under Nungesser’s leadership.
Nungesser defeated New Orleans Democrat Willie Jones who works as an independent claims adjuster.
Jones hoped his inclusivity agenda would strike the right cord for voters. He promised to publish a statewide business directory if elected, and hoped to start an entrepreneurial program to benefit small and disadvantaged businesses. He also promised his appointments to the 29 boards and commissions the office oversees would be more diverse than past appointment.
Outside of increasing diversity among the office’s leadership, Jones hoped he’d be able to increase tourism statewide, including in parishes and cities that aren’t often marketed as a tourism hotspot. He captured 32% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
A third candidate, Rao Uppu, a Democrat and Southern University professor, initially ran so Nungesser wouldn’t run unopposed. He removed himself from the ballot once Jones qualified.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.