Neighbors Day 2019 celebrated in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the perfect day to get to know your neighbors!
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed Monday, Oct. 14 to be Neighbors Day back in September.
On Monday, when Neighbors Day finally came around, roughly 260 NFCU employees collectively contributed more than 1,000 hours of service to the community. Neighbors Day was recognized at over a dozen locations around the Greater Baton Rouge Area.
“There are a lot of ways to define the success of your company,” said Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb. “For us, success includes investing in and improving the communities we serve. Neighbors Day presents an opportunity to impact thousands of people in a single day.”
In 2018, Neighbors Day was a significant portion of the $406,289 worth of Community Impact in 2018. Some of the collective impact included:
- Preparing food sufficient to make 3,480 meals for families in need
- Putting together 500 care packages for children in need
- Caring for 220 shelter dogs
- Utilizing 6,330 pounds of landscaping materials in a variety of beautification projects
- Organizing 1,500 articles of clothing
“Neighbors Federal Credit Union is really showing us what it is to co-create a positive community by reaching out and responding to the different needs in our community by partnering with various organizations,” Broome said during her 2018 proclamation. “I believe that when neighbors reach out to neighbors, have conversations, respond to needs, be resourceful, then it helps build, empower, and strengthen neighborhoods, and our community."
