Mike Strain elected Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry in Louisiana primary election

Strain previously served 17 years with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserves as a Lieutenant in the Special Operations Division and as a Commissioner for St. Tammany Parish Fire District 12. He was also appointed by the parish government to serve on the Local Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee. In 1999, he was elected to the first of two terms as State Representative, where he served on the Agriculture Committee and chaired the Legislative Rural Caucus.