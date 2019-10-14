Mike Strain elected Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry in Louisiana primary election

Mike Strain elected Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry in Louisiana primary election
In 1983, Strain earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from LSU. A year later Strain married his Veterinary School sweetheart, Susan Searcy, a native of Hot Springs. Strain was sworn into office in January 2008 to serve as Louisiana's Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry. In 2011, Strain was re-elected and took the oath of office for his second four-year term as commissioner in January 2012. He was elected again Saturday, Oct. 12. (Source: wafb)
October 14, 2019 at 1:22 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 1:52 AM

(WAFB) - Incumbent Michael G. Strain was elected to another term as Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Saturday, Oct. 12.

Strain, the Republican incumbent since 2008, faced four Democratic challengers hoping to flip the office back to blue. Strain’s predecessor, Democrat Bob Odum, dropped out of their 2007 runoff and announced his retirement after serving for 28 years.

Each of Strain’s competitors sought to mark key differences with Strain on newer issues that have taken the spotlight in the past few years as a tactic of putting Strain on equal footing with them.

Climate changes in the state and the evolving needs of producers, recruiting younger people to choose agricultural careers, marijuana legalization, medical marijuana regulations, and budgetary concerns were all points Strain’s competitors hit on.

READ: Marijuana legalization, impact of trade war dominate LDAF commissioner race

Medical marijuana was a particularly tough point for Strain who was ensnared in a feud with growers that poured over into the Legislature as delays prevented release to patients.

During his tenure, Strain also was involved in a renewed controversy after Governor John Bel Edwards asked lawmakers to review a law unique to Louisiana that requires at least one florist in every retail florist’s shop to have an occupational license

READ: La. lawmaker pushes to remove licensing requirement for florists

It’s a battle Strain has fought since 2010.

READ: Florist files federal lawsuit over licensing law

Strain fought off attacks by showing patterns of growth in the agricultural and forestry industries under his leadership.

Strain secured 57% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results from Louisiana’s Secretary of State’s Office.

Strain previously served 17 years with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserves as a Lieutenant in the Special Operations Division and as a Commissioner for St. Tammany Parish Fire District 12. He was also appointed by the parish government to serve on the Local Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee. In 1999, he was elected to the first of two terms as State Representative, where he served on the Agriculture Committee and chaired the Legislative Rural Caucus.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.