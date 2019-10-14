Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Miss. St. Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the game against Mississippi State in Starkville.
The No. 2 Tigers are coming off of a big win 42-28 over the now No. 9 Florida Gators. LSU improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC, while Florida dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 134 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the ground attack. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. LSU finished with 511 yards of total offense, with 218 of it coming by way of the run.
Mississippi State is coming off of a 20-10 loss to Tennessee.
Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) limited the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC) to 267 yards and held the SEC’s leading-rusher, Kylin Hill, to 13 yards on 11 attempts.
Jace Christmann put the Bulldogs on the board early in the second quarter with a career-long 51-yard field goal, bringing the score to 7-3.
The Bulldogs attempted to rally late and drove into Tennessee territory but the Vols recorded three of their seven sacks of the contest on State’s final drive.
