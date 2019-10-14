Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Miss. St. Preview

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 134 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the ground attack. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. LSU finished with 511 yards of total offense, with 218 of it coming by way of the run.