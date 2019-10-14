LSU’s Burrow, Stingley named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named Freshman of the Week for their performances against the Florida Gators.
Burrow completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in No. 5 LSU’s 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida. He added 43 rushing yards and two of his six carries went for first downs. One was a 13-yard run and the other was for 19 yards.
The Ohio native extended his school record of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to nine. It was his fifth game in 2019 with at least three touchdown passes, as he ran his season total to 25, which is just three shy of tying the LSU record.
Burrow completed 12 straight passes at one stretch during the game, which ranks as the third-longest streak in school history.
Stingley had six tackles and an interception in the win.
It was the third straight game he found a way to pick off the opposing quarterback. It was also the second game in a row that he made the pick in the red zone.
Saturday night’s interception was actually in the end zone to stop a Florida drive that could have tied the game.
Stingley broke up another pass for a total of 12 passes defended, which leads the SEC, through six games.
Next up for the Tigers a trip to Starkvegas to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M. on CBS.
