Louisiana homeless coalition might lose federal funding after audit says it failed to submit financial reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Northlake Homeless Coalition (NHC) might lose its federal funding after a state audit revealed the organization failed to submit required financial reports since 2017.
NHC serves as Louisiana’s Region IX Continuum of Care (CoC) organization for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This region includes Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.
The results of an audit, which were issued Oct. 9, stated NHC failed to comply with audit law. In 2017, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) received an inquiry about the NHC’s reporting requirements.
LLA contacted the NHC executive director, and sent an email to the coalition on Dec. 4, 2017, clarifying that it had a reporting requirement to the LLA.
On July 30, 2018, a follow-up letter was sent to NHC, noting the LLA still had not received evidence the organization had engaged with a Certified Public Accountant in order to provide financial reports for 2016 or 2017 calendar years.
On August 17, 2018, the LLA sent a letter to HUD requesting the department to withhold funding from NHC until it complies with its reporting requirements.
Since the Oct. 9 audit report, the NHC still had not submitted its required financial reports to the LLA for 2016, 2017, or 2018. The 2018 financial report was due on June 30, 2019.
Management provided a plan for corrective action.
