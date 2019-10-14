Lena’s Closet: St. Helena Parish schools helping students feel confident in the classroom

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Lena’s Closet is more than just a small room that holds clothes, as its name suggests.
The closet is the brainchild of the St. Helena Parish School District’s administration. The idea is if a student needs clothing, personal hygiene products, food, or just about anything else, they can ask a teacher to go to Lena’s Closet and get it for free, safe from lurking eyes.
“We’re in a rural environment where some families struggle, but just because you’re struggling a little bit doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve the self respect of your child getting what they need in a positive way,” said Brandon Fontenot, principal of St. Helena’s College and Career Academy.
Fontenot’s school is one of three in the district that have Lena’s Closet. Each school’s closet is slightly different, but the concept is the same. They are designed to look like a boutique, welcoming for any student there.
In the year Fontenot’s school has had the closet, he says he can tell a difference in the students who have taken advantage of it.
“I mean, you won’t be confident if you’re in dirty clothes,” Fontenot said. “You want to look a certain way. I mean, you take that self pride and we’ve turned that self pride into school pride, and we take care of each other because we’re all we’ve got.”
The students using the closet are not the only ones who benefit though. The students who help keep the room organized say it makes them feel better knowing they’re helping someone else.
“It feels good that if you ain’t got it at home, you can come to school and we’ll have your back,” said Journie Mims, a senior at St. Helena’s College and Career Academy.
Lena’s Closet is completely funded through donations. Students held a fundraiser to help purchase supplies. If you would like to make a donation, you can bring money to the school’s front office.
