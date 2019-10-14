FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy weather continues for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep the rain gear handy as rain remains in the forecast until we can get our next cold front into the local area.
That won’t happen until late morning Wednesday. Showers will slowly diminish this evening with isolated lingering activity for your out-the-door Tuesday.
Even if it’s not raining as you head out, be sure to have the umbrella handy. That’s because rain is likely in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
Some periods of heavy rain are also possible, especially north of Baton Rouge where a Marginal to Slight Risk for nuisance flooding exists.
Temperatures should trend warmer Tuesday as a warm front lifts north. A cold front arrives Wednesday morning keeping the forecast somewhat wet with scattered rain showers. Severe weather is not expected as the front passes.
A nice cool down will occur to end the work/school week. We also look to stay mainly dry. By next weekend rain will be returning as tropical moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico moves north into South Louisiana.
Rain chances will be 50 to 60 percent Saturday and Sunday, meaning no one day will be a complete washout. But if you have outdoor plans you may want to have an indoor plan "B".
Temperatures will also trend warmer over the weekend. Another cold front is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday bringing back cooler and drier conditions for the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.