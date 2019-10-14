FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get the rain gear ready for the beginning of the workweek

By Diane Deaton | October 14, 2019 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A very nice, but cloudy, Saturday; a bit warmer, but sunny, Sunday – so now, we’re starting out your Monday with a few spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar that will eventually become more widespread.

In the meantime as you head out the door, temperatures are back in the mid/upper 60°s – you can expect a high today with a “summer-like” feel, in the mid 80°s and a 50% coverage of showers/storms primarily during the afternoon hours.

Overnight, isolated showers may linger – a low only dropping into the lower 70°s; tomorrow, a 50% - 60% coverage of rain, a daytime high of 85°.

