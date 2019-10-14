Emerge School for Autism accepting applications for 2020-2021 kindergarten class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Emerge School for Autism is now accepting applications for their 2020-2021 Kindergarten classes.
The application period begins October 14, and ends on January 14, 2020. A lottery will be held for qualified applicants if there are more applications submitted than available spots. Applications submitted by January 14 will be included in the Open Enrollment lottery. Applications submitted after the Open Enrollment period are processed based on date and time submitted.
Applications can be filled out at www.emergeschool.org.
To qualify for admission, children must:
- Live in East Baton Rouge Parish School District
- Qualify for Special Education in Louisiana
- Have a medical diagnosis of autism
- Be entering Kindergarten
The Emerge School for Autism welcomed its first class of students in August of 2018 is the first tuition-free school for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the state of Louisiana. Their curriculum is tailored to each child’s individual needs and provides special education instruction using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech-Language, and Occupational Therapy to children to prepare them for future education settings with a functional communication system, improved independence, self-help skills, and essential learner readiness skills.
“The Emerge School provides an innovative public education option for children in our community,” said Jean-Paul Perrault, Board Chair of The Emerge School. “The launch of the school is driven by our decades-long commitment to respond to the needs of families who seek our services.”
Construction of a 7,000 square foot building is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020. Until then, the school has been temporarily operating out of Polk Elementary.
