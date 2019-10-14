BRAC Launches 2020 Economic Outlook Survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) on Monday opened its 2020 economic outlook survey and invites business community participation from the Capital Region to complete it.
Responses will be compiled in BRAC’s 2020 Economic Outlook, a decision-making tool for the organization and businesses throughout the nine-parish region. The survey will remain open through Friday, October 18, at brac.org/economicsurvey.
“BRAC’s 2020 Economic Outlook will serve as a critical decision-support tool for businesses in the Capital Region,” said Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president & CEO. “The tool is made stronger when we have as many people in the business community giving us input on their business outlook and view of the regional economy. Widespread participation on this survey will provide clearer results, and in turn create a stronger, more helpful business tool for all Baton Rouge Area companies.”
BRAC’s Economic Competitiveness team began producing the annual Economic Outlook in 2007. Since its inception, the report has become the market standard for annual regional economic data, according to BRAC.
The 2020 Economic Outlook will be delivered in December at BRAC’s Regional Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The presentation will offer insights, analysis and a forecast of the Capital Region’s economy for the upcoming year. The report will also be published online at brac.org.
