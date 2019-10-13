75-year-old man dies in house fire near White Castle

BAYOU GOULA, La. (WAFB) - A 75-year-old man has died during a house fire reported in the area of White Castle on Saturday.
At around noon Saturday, firefighters were sent to a home at 31170 Robinson Road about a fire, according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.
The fire department also confirmed a person died in the fire. The name of the victim has not been released.
Firefighters located the body of what is believed to a 75-year-old disabled man. He was the only one inside the home during the fire.
Authorities have not released his name.
