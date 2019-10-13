Southern holds off Prairie View in SWAC West battle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars only have four home games at A.W. Mumford Stadium this season and the biggest one happened Saturday night against Prairie View, with the Jags taking control of their own destiny in the SWAC Western Division.
Ladarius Skelton scored on a 6-yard run after Southern blocked a punt and Devon Benn added a late touchdown run to help Southern hold off Prairie View A&M, 34-28.
The Jaguars (3-3, 2-0 SWAC) beat the Panthers (2-4, 1-1 SWAC) for a fourth straight time.
Head coach Dawson Odums hoped the home crowd would give his team some extra incentive and make it rough on the visitors. Southern scored on its first possession, driving into the red zone and then, a little jet sweep for an 11-yard touchdown from Jamar Washington to give the Jags the 7-0 lead.
Prairie View responded with a touchdown drive of its own. The Panthers used a 26-yard scoring strike from Jalen Morton to Kalen Riles to tie the game at 7-7. Southern had a punt blocked but the Panthers missed a field goal. Then, it was Prairie View’s Drake Cheatum who intercepted a pass from Ladarius Skelton.
But again, the Jags defense came up big. Southern got an interception of its own from Tamaurice Smith. The Jaguars capitalized on the turnover with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Skelton to Hunter Register to give Southern a 14-7 lead at the half. Jordan Lewis made a huge fourth down tackle for loss stop to secure the lead going to the dressing room.
Prairie View’s Jaylen Harris picked off a Skelton pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to pull the Panthers even at 14-14 in the third quarter. Southern regained the lead on Cesar Barajas’ 44-yard field goal and then stretched its advantage to 31-21 on a Benn powerful touchdown run. He bowled over Drake Cheatum following a blocked punt.
The Panthers got within three points on Tony Mullins’ 5-yard touchdown run. But Skelton led a long drive that was capped by a Barajas field goal to wrap up the win for the Jaguars.
