Saints get past Jaguars in defensive struggle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win and the Saints will definitely take it.
The Saints (5-1) were able to hang on for a 13-6 win over the Jaguars (2-4).
The defenses showed up in this one and kept the score very low. The Saint defense sacked Gardner Minshew twice and gave him his first interception as a starter in the NFL. It also broke up four passes. The Jaguar defense sacked Teddy Bridgewater three times. Jacksonville also had a total of seven tackles for loss.
Kamara went out in the first series with an apparent injury. He went into the medical tent but was able to return. However, he did not show the same burst, cuts, or escapability the Who Dat Nation is accustomed to seeing from the running back.
The Saints were able to get on the board near the end of the first quarter on a 47-yard field goal by Wil Lutz to take the 3-0 lead. With less than 3:00 left in the first half, the Jaguars tied the game at 3-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Josh Lambo.
The Saints defense forced three consecutive three-and-outs in the first half.
The Jags got the ball first in the second half, but didn’t keep it very long, as Marshon Lattimore picked off Minshew at the New Orleans 40-yard line to give the Saints good field position. The Saints then started marching and thought they had finally reached pay dirt when Latavius Murray sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown, but the score was taken off the board due to a holding penalty during the run. The Saints had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Lutz to retake the lead at 6-3. Later, the Jags responded with a 32-yard field goal from Lambo to tie it up again at 6-6.
In the fourth quarter, the Saints finally found the end zone. It took an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to tight end Jared Cook to put New Orleans up 13-6 with 11:53 left in the game.
On a funny note, Pope Francis mistakenly posted on Twitter about the Black and Gold on Sunday when he used #Saints in a tweet.
