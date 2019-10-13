Saints get past Jaguars in defensive struggle

The Jags got the ball first in the second half, but didn’t keep it very long, as Marshon Lattimore picked off Minshew at the New Orleans 40-yard line to give the Saints good field position. The Saints then started marching and thought they had finally reached pay dirt when Latavius Murray sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown, but the score was taken off the board due to a holding penalty during the run. The Saints had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Lutz to retake the lead at 6-3. Later, the Jags responded with a 32-yard field goal from Lambo to tie it up again at 6-6.