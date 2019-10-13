Report: Alvin Kamara expected to play vs. Jaguars

(WVUE) - After being listed on the Saints’ Friday injury report, ESPN reports that Alvin Kamara (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday’s noon game against Jacksonville.
Kamara showed no signs of injury in their win over Tampa Bay a week ago and wasn’t listed on any injury reports until Friday afternoon’s, where he appeared with a “questionable” game status.
Sunday morning’s inactive list will be the confirmation, but for now, it appears the Saints will have one of their best offensive weapons ready to go against a solid Jaguars defense.
