No. 5 LSU uses balanced offense, solid second half defense to roll past No. 7 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida was a blow-for-blow slugfest for most of the game but the Tigers made more plays in the second half to get the win.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely accurate, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran with a purpose, and the defense stepped up big time in the second half to help the Tigers roll to a 42-28 win over Florida.
Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire had 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the ground attack. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and drove down the field but the drive stalled at the Florida 26-yard line. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron called on kicker Cade York but the freshman missed the 44-yard field goal attempt. The next time LSU got the ball it wasted no time reaching pay dirt. Edwards-Helaire took a handoff and went 57 yards. Next, it was Burrow with a quick strike to Chase for a 9-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0.
Florida responded weith a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard pass from Trask to wide receiver Trevon Grimes to tie it, 7-7. Then, it was Burrow with a 7-yard touchdown pass to a diving Jefferson to put LSU back up at 14-7. Emory Jones connected with running back Lamical Perine for a 1-yard touchdown pass, that was almost intercepted, to make it 14-14.
Then, it was Edwards-Helaire again for the Tigers but this time, he would not be denied, as he outran everyone on his way to a 39-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers the 21-14 lead. But again, the Gators went down the field on LSU. With only :04 left in the first half, Trask threw a 6-yard touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson for the 21-21 tie at halftime.
Florida got the ball to start the second half and the LSU defense was unable to stop the Gators, as Trask orchestrated an 8-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with him hitting Jefferson in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown to give Florida its first lead of the game at 28-21. Edwards-Helaire capped off another drive with a touchdown run. This was was from five yards out to make it 28-28.
The LSU defense got only its third stop in the game, forcing a three-and-out on a big sack by Marcel Brooks. The LSU offense used the momentum to retake the lead on a 33-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price to make it 35-28.
Trask led Florida deep into LSU territory but made a costly mistake. Derek Stingley Jr. picked him off in the end zone, which resulted in Burrow later hooking up with Chase for a 54-yard touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 42-28.
