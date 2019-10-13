New Orleans man accused of selling fake tickets to LSU vs. Florida game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man from New Orleans was arrested Saturday during the LSU vs. Florida game for allegedly selling fake tickets.
According to his probable cause report, Steven Green was arrested and charged with theft and illegal use of a counterfeit trademark.
On Oct. 12 at 6:18 p.m., the day of the game, a person bought a pair of tickets from Green and was trying to enter Gate 7 of Tiger Stadium.
He was told his tickets were fake and that Green sold them to him for $300.
An officer located Green near the stadium. Green was reportedly trying to sell two tickets. The officer acted as if he was trying to purchase the ticket, and he could see that they were also fake, according to the incident report.
The LSU Ticket Office had also confirmed the tickets were fraudulent.
The incident report noted that the tickets illegally contained the official logo of each SEC School.
The officer arrested Green, who said he did not know the tickets were fake.
