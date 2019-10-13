Get the rain gear ready for the beginning of the workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get the rain gear ready for the first half of the work/school week. Monday will remain mainly dry with only scattered afternoon t-showers as a warm front pushes north out of the Gulf of Mexico. This warm front will result in an increase in temperatures (morning lows and afternoon highs) and humidity Monday and Tuesday.
Rains could be heavy on Tuesday leading to some very localized street flooding primarily north of the interstate corridor. The Weather Prediction Center placed areas north of Baton Rouge under a marginal-to-slight risk for nuisance flooding Tuesday into early Wednesday.
A cold front will push through the area early Wednesday, helping to bring about another cool down and a brief end to rains. We stay dry and cool Thursday. The kids will probably want a jacket to start Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, a surge of tropical moisture will be coming out of the Western Gulf of Mexico. This moisture will bring high rain chances for Saturday, Sunday, and again on Monday. We won’t dry out until another cold front arrives late Monday into early Tuesday. This front will also deliver another cool down for the middle of the following week.
There are several features in the tropics. Melissa continues to move out to sea. A wave off the coast of Africa is likely to become our next Tropical Depression. Two other waves have been given very low chances for future development. No feature appears to be of direct issue to us locally.
