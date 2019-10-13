FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm-up begins today, but won’t last too long

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend begins this afternoon as a warm front starts to lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Today, the front stays to the south, allowing for one more very nice early October day. Afternoon highs today will settle in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain won’t be an issue to end the weekend. The warm front will be overhead Monday triggering scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms primarily during the afternoon. Grab the rain gear for the first half of the work and school week. Rain will be off and on through Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday morning, our next cold front is set to arrive. This front will trigger likely rain for the morning commute Wednesday. Some periods of heavy rain could lead to some localized street flooding. A cool-down will start Wednesday afternoon and continue through the end of the work and school week.
Tropical moisture will start to spread north by the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on possible tropical development, but for now, those chances look very low. Regardless of development, it is looking like a somewhat soggy next weekend.
Neither day will be a total washout, but keep an indoor option available for your outdoor plans. Another cold front is set to arrive late Monday into early Tuesday.
