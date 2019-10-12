FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperature roller coaster to continue next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another cool morning start Sunday, the temperature trend will be moving in the warmer direction to start the new week.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80°s and morning starts in the low 70°s by Tuesday. A cold front arrives just in time on Wednesday to bring a brief cool down to end the work/school week.
The first half of the work/school week looks a bit wet. A warm front will lift north beginning Monday creating instability and causing some passing showers and t-storms. Rain will be more likely Tuesday and on Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes through.
It stays mainly dry to close out the work/school week. The weekend looks unsettled as Wednesday’s cold front lifts north and a disturbance pushes in from the NW Gulf of Mexico. Long range models are split on the timing of another cold front. For now the forecast reflects a frontal passage Monday Oct. 21.
In the tropics Melissa has gained tropical characteristics and is now classified as a Tropical Storm. Melissa will weaken steadily as it moves out to sea. Two other areas of potential development pose no threat to South Louisiana.
