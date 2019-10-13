Firefighters respond to vacant house fire on Canonicus Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arson investigation is underway after firefighters responded to a vacant house fire late Saturday.
Just before midnight, firefighters arrived on the scene to find the house located at 2636 Canonicus Street fully engulfed in flames.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said the cause of this vacant house fire is arson.
Miles said the house was a total loss.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
