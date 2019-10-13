2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Polls close at 8 p.m.

Election 2019 (Source: WAFB)
October 12, 2019 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 7:08 PM

WATCH LIVE TEAM COVERAGE FROM 8 P.M. TO 11 P.M.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 and people around the state are voting on several important topics.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL ELECTION RESULTS

WAFB political analyst Jim Engster will be making projections once enough votes have been collected and the names of the winners will be listed below.

STATEWIDE

  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • Treasurer
  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
  • Commissioner of Insurance

BESE

  • District 3
  • District 6
  • District 8

State Senators

  • 2nd District
  • 6th District
  • 13th District
  • 14th District
  • 15th
  • 16th
  • 35th

State Representatives

  • 18th
  • 62nd
  • 66th
  • 70th
  • 71st

District Judges

  • 19th Division A
  • 19th Division L
  • 19th Division C
  • 21st Division D

Ascension

  • Sheriff
  • Parish President

East Baton Rouge Parish - TSA

  • Sheriff
  • Clerk of Court
  • Assessor
  • Coroner
  • Incorporation of St. George

Livingston

  • Sheriff
  • Assessor

West Baton Rouge

  • Sheriff

Amendments

  • No. 1
  • No. 2
  • No. 3
  • No. 4

