2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Which amendments passed, failed in Louisiana’s primary election

Louisiana voters approved funding for Louisiana Educational Television Authority, Thrive Academy, University Laboratory School, and Southern University Laboratory School. Louisiana Educational Television Authority is a public television entity that produces educational and culturally relevant programming through Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Southern Lab and University Lab are both operated by Baton Rouge-based public universities. The funding referenced in this amendment comes from the Education Excellence Fund and larger Millennial Fund which also provides money to the Taylor Opportunity Program (TOPS). The fund was set up years ago using money collected from settlements related to lawsuits with tobacco companies.