2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana statewide offices

(WAFB) - Election Day was Saturday, Oct. 12 for Louisiana primaries. People from around the state voted on statewide races, all of which were held by Republicans, besides John Bel. Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic Governor.
View election results from those races below:
Lieutenant Governor - William Billy Nungesser (R)
Incumbent William Billy Nungesser successfully defended his seat to serve a second term as Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor.
Nungesser, a former Plaquemines Parish President, said he will use his second term to continue to push for a special lottery scratch-off card to fund teacher pay raises.
Nungesser also said he would focus on several initiatives related to a Civil Rights Museum and Civil Rights Trail.
Secretary of State - Runoff between Kyle Ardoin (R) and Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin will face Clinton Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup in a runoff for Secretary of State in Louisiana Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Ardoin served as interim Secretary of State from May of 2018 to December of 2018 following a special election after his former boss resigned in a sexual harassment scandal.
In the election, Ardoin defeated Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, a lesser-known candidate who worked as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court’s office, in a runoff. The two ran against each other for the second time in this election and will again face off in a runoff.
Ardoin served as First Assistant Secretary of State for eight years prior to being elected in 2018. As a lifelong resident of the State of Louisiana and a native of Ville Platte, Ardoin previously led a lobbying firm, served for four years on the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, and worked for the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Ardoin said a second term would be focused on ensuring fair, accurate, and honest elections in Louisiana.
Collins-Greenup also made election security a priority for her campaign, capitalizing on past failures from the Secretary of States Office to secure voting machines. Specifically, she’s said she would consider purchasing new voting machines with paper receipts, which Ardoin was in the process of doing until the state’s top contract examiner canceled the deal he signed with Dominion Voting systems because of flaws in the bidding process.
Collins-Greenup has said she would also create a cybersecurity division within the Secretary of State’s Office.
Attorney General - Jeff Landry (R)
Jefferey “Jeff” Landry will serve as Attorney General of Louisiana after defeating Democrat Isaac “Ike” Jackson, Jr. in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
During his first tenure, Landry cultivated an image as the ideal Republican official by pushing Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic Governor, on issues ranging from healthcare, state finances, the death penalty, and most notably LGBTQ protections.
Landry further increased his popularity in GOP ranks with efforts to eliminate federal legislation sponsored by Democrats, including the American Care Act.
Landry also gained notoriety in the national political arena by reorganizing Louisiana’s Department of Justice to take on a number of high-interest multi-states cases that involve Louisiana.
Landry previously represented a now dismantled congressional seat before going on to defeat two-term Republican incumbent Buddy Caldwell in the 2015 race for Attorney General. Landry won that race by guaranteeing bolder actions would be taken by under his leadership.
Landry was rumored at one point to be a Republican challenger to Gov. Edwards in the 2019 primaries, but announced he would not run and was excited to continue his work as attorney general.
Treasurer - John M. Schroder
Republican incumbent John M. Schroder, 58, will serve a second term as Treasurer in Louisiana. Voters elected Schroder in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Schroder’s first tenure was spent increasing efforts to return unclaimed money and property to Louisiana taxpayers. Those efforts included marketing initiatives for a database where residents can look to see if the state is holding on to any of their unclaimed property.
Schroder was first elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2007 to represent St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes. There, he cultivated a reputation as a “fiscal hawk” hoping to limit government spending and find alternatives to raising taxes.
Schroder, born in New Orleans, is a graduate of East Jefferson High School and Southeastern Louisiana University.
He served in the United States Army and as a local law enforcement official.
He is a businessman, co-owner of a real estate company, and a residential developer.
Schroder has been married to Ellie Schroder for 34 years. Together they have two children and have one grandchild.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry - Michael G. Mike Strain (R)
Incumbent Michael G. Strain was elected to another term as Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry. He was first elected to the office in 2008.
Strain faced criticisms during this election for failing to adapt to climate changes in the state and the evolving needs of producers. He fought off those attacks by promoting growth in the agriculture and forestry industries under his leadership.
Commissioner of Insurance - James J. Jim Donelon (R)
Republican incumbent James “Jim” Donelon III, 74, defended his seat as Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance, a seat he’s held since 2006, against challenger Tim Temple in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner was among one of this election season’s most competitive battles, with Temple pinning the state’s high auto insurance rates on Donelon.
Donelon fought off those attacks with claims that Temple’s bold ideas for reforms would fail when put before the legislature.
Donelon served as Commissioner of Insurance for the State of Louisiana for more than 12 years. He was first appointed Insurance Commissioner in February 2006 when the incumbent vacated the seat.
He was first elected to public office in 1975 as Chairman of the Jefferson Parish Council. He also served in the Louisiana House of Representatives representing Jefferson Parish from 1981 to 2001 where he served as Chairman of the Committee on Insurance.
His public service career also includes 33 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard where he retired with the rank of Colonel.
The New Orleans native is married to Merilynn Donelon. Together they have four daughters and eight grandchildren.
