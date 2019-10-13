2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana House of Representative races

(WAFB) - Elections took place for all 105 seats in the Louisiana House of Representatives during a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Thirty-one previous members of the House reached their 12-year term limit in 2019, leaving space for new faces to fill the Capitol building during the next legislative session.
Results from races in the WAFB viewing area can be seen below:
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 18 - Brandon Bergeron (R)
- Incumbent Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 18 - Jeremy S. LaCombe
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 62- Runoff between Roy Darry Adams (I) and Johnny Arceneaux(R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 66 - Rick Edmonds (R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 70 - Runoff between Belinda Davis (D) and Barbara Reich Freiburg (R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 71 - Runoff between Lori Callais (D) and Buddy Mincey, Jr. (R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 72 - Robby Carter (D)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 73 - Williams Bill Wheat, Jr. (R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 74 - Larry Frieman (R)
- Member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 88 - Runoff between Brandon Trosclair (R) and Kathy Edmonston (R)
After the governor is inaugurated, lawmakers will convene in January of 2020 for an organizational session. The 2020 Regular Legislative Session begins in March.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.