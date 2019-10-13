2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Livingston Parish races

(WAFB) - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish participated in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
View results from that election below:
Livingston Assessor - Jeffery Taylor
Republican incumbent Jeffrey “Jeff” Taylor was elected Assessor for Livingston Parish in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12. Taylor has served as assessor of Livingston Parish since August of 2000.
Taylor campaigned on guarantees his office would continue its trend of success, including the implementation of the parish’s first property ownership map, a transparency initiative that makes assessments publicly available online, and corrected tax rolls that give districts more accurate information in setting their budgets.
Taylor also leaned on his success lowering property assessments of flood victims in Livingston Parish to help them afford to get back in their homes to gain support from voters.
Multi-Parish (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes) District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, DIVISION D - Runoff between Brian Abels and “Ernie” Drake
A runoff will take place between Livingston Parish attorney Brian K. Abels and Ernie Drake III Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Former Judge M. Douglas Hughes retired, leaving Division D with no incumbent.
Abel, a resident of Deham Springs, hopes to bring 22 years of litigation experience to the office. He currently serves as Magistrate Judge for the Mayor’s Courts in both Springfield and Killian. He is also the Town Attorney for Springfield and his firm is counsel for the Livingston Parish School Board.
Drake served as Magistrate for the Ponchatoula Mayor’s Court for the last seven years, attorney for Ponchatoula Area Recreational District, and attorney for the City of Ponchatoula. He also maintains a private practice in Livingston Parish.
