2019 ELECTION RESULTS: East Baton Rouge Parish races

(WAFB) - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish participated in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
View results from that election below:
Sheriff - Sid Geauxtreaux III (R)
Incumbent Sheriff of East Baton Rouge Parish Sid Gautreaux was re-elected to his seat in Louisiana’s primary elections held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Gautreaux, who has served a sheriff in East Baton Rouge Parish for over a decade, was first elected sheriff in 2007 as a Democrat. He switched parties and won again in 2011.
Sheriff Gautreaux was elected Sheriff on a platform of focusing priorities on uniform patrol and developing greater communication among local, regional, and state law enforcement agencies to help make East Baton Rouge Parish safer.
Clerk of Court - Doug Welborn (R)
Republican incumbent Doug Welborn defended his seat as East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court against Democratic challenger Donna Lewis in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Welborn has been Clerk for nearly 30 years.
The Clerk of Court’s Office manages marriage licenses, court records, and elections, among other things. Welborn says his staff does a good job of making sure people get what they need when they come in and that they leave satisfied. He says they are making improvements, such as having more files accessible on the internet.
He says he looks forward to continued progress.
Coroner - Beau Clark (R)
Republican incumbent Beau Clark defeated Democratic challenger Rani Whitfield in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Dr. Clark, who practices part-time as an ER surgeon, said he will continue his work on Infant Safe Sleep, a program that works with new parents to make sure their child does not suffocate while sleeping.
Multi-Parish (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes) District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, DIVISION A - Tarvald Smith (D)
Multi-Parish (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes) District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, DIVISION L - Runoff between Trae Welch (D) and Ronald Johnson (D)
Multi-Parish (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes) District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, DIVISION C - Beau Higgenbotham (R)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.