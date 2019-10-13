2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Board of Elementary Education races

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a primary election held Saturday, October 12, voters in Louisiana selected the new members of the Board of Elementary Education (BESE). The BESE will set policies for hundreds of thousands of public schools statewide over the next four years.
View results for races in the WAFB viewing area for that election below:
DISTRICT 3 (includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes)
- “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, R-Thibodaux - Elected in District 3
DISTRICT 6 (includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Runoff between Ronnie Morris, R-Baton Rouge and Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
DISTRICT 8 (includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)
- Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge - Elected in District 8
