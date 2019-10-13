2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Ascension Parish races

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters in Ascension Parish were asked to choose between four candidates hoping to be elected Parish President and three candidates hoping to be elected sheriff in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Parish President - Runoff between Clint Cointment (R) and Murphy J. Painter Sr. (R)
Republican Clint Cointment will compete in a runoff against Murphy J. Painter Sr. (R) for Ascension Parish President Wednesday, November 16. Both are competing to take over for former Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa who did not apply for reelection.
Cointment previously lost to Matassa in 2015. Cointment is a surveyor based in Gonzales. During the campaign, he argued former parish government officials spent resources on unnecessary studies rather than taking action. Cointment said he would successfully complete more infrastructure projects than previous parish officials while in office.
Painter, a former Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office chief deputy and state Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner identified transparency in parish government as a top issue he hopes to address if elected to office.
Ascension Parish Sheriff - Bobby Webre (R)
Republican candidate Bobby Webre was elected Ascension Parish Sheriff in a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Webre, who has been employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 34 years, led the agency after former Sheriff Jeff Wiley retired to allow his daughter to serve as a parish judge without the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Webre has held several roles with the sheriff’s office and won over voters touting his diversity of experience.
