Bicyclist killed on Blount Road; police investigating

October 13, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 1:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

Paris Hall Spears, 66, was riding his bicycle in the 1300 block of Blount Road when a vehicle struck him from behind, according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L’Jean McKneely.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident. A passerby found Spears deceased on the side of the road and notified authorities around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to call the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

