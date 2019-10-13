Burrow’s 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida, 42-28

Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.'s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game. Soon after, Burrow spotted Chase running free down the right sideline, and a Tiger Stadium crowd more than 100,000 strong was in virtual delirium.