Alvin Kamara active for the Saints, CB Jalen Ramsey out for the Jags

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is active for the Saints-Jags game today at noon. The running back missed practice with an ankle injury.
The full list of inactives for the Saints: Drew Brees, Tre’Quan Smith, Ken Crawley, Saquan Hampton, Ethan Greenidge, Trey Hendrickson, Nick Easton.
Jags’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey was listed as inactive for the contest. Earlier in the week, it appeared the the cornerback would play. Ramsey has openly requested a trade.
