16-year-old girl reported missing in Lincoln Co. found safe

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Lincoln County Thursday was found safe on Friday.
Allissann Marie Quates, 16, returned to her residence around 7:30 p.m. on October 11.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Grassy Creek Road on Thursday October 10 after a parent told officers his daughter didn’t get off the school bus at home. She was reportedly last seen at North Lincoln High School on earlier that day.
Quates is described as five feet tall and weighing around 85 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She also has a pierced nose.
