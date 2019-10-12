St. Francisville paints the town pink for cancer awareness

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of the year, people are normally decorating for fall or Halloween, but the people of St. Francisville are decorating for something a bit different.
They’re painting the town pink.
The West Feliciana Hospital organizes the event every year to help raise cancer awareness. Organizations donate funds to compete in a decoration competition.
“When you see a loved one either fighting for their lives or passing away, it affects you in a deep way,” said Carter Lee, president of Bank of St. Francisville.
Lee says participating in this event hits close to home for him.
“My family’s been really affected by cancer. Both of my grandfathers had cancer and my mom had cancer. I had cancer at the age of 22,” said Lee.
Nearly 40 businesses competed this year. Like Lee, many have been up close and personal with cancer. Owner of Grandmother’s Buttons, Susan Davis, says she was inspired to help raise awareness after winning her fight against breast cancer.
“It raises awareness so that women will go get those mammograms because if I waited six months, it could have been a whole different thing instead of stage one, it could have been stage two or three. It’s not the death sentence that it used to be. There’s so much hope now, and I guess I feel that Paint the Town Pink is part of that hope,” said Davis.
It’s a competition where the prize is priceless.
