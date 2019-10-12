Person shot at BRPD helicopter brings law enforcement response near LSU, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large law enforcement presence was near LSU late Friday after a report of someone firing shots at a police helicopter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD spokeman L’Jean McKneely said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. about someone shooting at the helicopter.
No one in the helicopter was injured.
A portion of State Street between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive was closed at around 11:30 p.m. Officers were seen wearing bulletproof vests and helmets in the area near popular spots crowded ahead of the LSU vs. Florida game, The Advocate Reports.
Officers were unable to identify or arrest the gunman, according to the newspaper.
