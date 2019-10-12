Oversized load wedged under I-110 shuts down exit ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unusual wreck forced the I-110 exit ramp at North Street to close Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. An oversized load went down the exit ramp, but was unable to pass under the interstate and became wedged underneath.
We’re told the driver was following the permit, which was issued by DOTD.
“If we don’t follow the permit, we get in trouble,” said a member of the transport team.
The vehicle was hauling an industrial screener, which is used to sift gravel. The equipment was headed from DeQuincy to a job site in Zachary.
It is unknown how long it will take to remove the wreckage or whether or not any there was any structural damage to the roadway.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.