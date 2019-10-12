Hotels sold out across town as fans pour into Baton Rouge for big weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s being called the biggest weekend Baton Rouge has seen in years, and it’s not just because of the LSU vs. Florida game.
“This is certainly going to be one of the busiest weekend, if not the busiest weekend we’ve seen in Baton Rouge in my history of 20 years,” said Paul Arigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “You’ve got Southern in town playing, you’ve got Election Day, you’ve got Lauren Daigle playing tonight, and last night you had Bob Seger, so a lot of activity in this city this weekend.”
Of course, the biggest event of the weekend is the LSU vs. Florida game. Arigo says fans have come in from far and wide.
According to the Downtown Development District (DDD), the Courtyard Marriott, Hampton Inn, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo, The Watermark, and the Belle of Baton Rouge are all sold out.
With all the people coming into town comes another issue: traffic.
"Get out there early, tailgating, the game is late and take your time going home, but enjoy as much as you can of the city,” Arigo said.
City officials urge you to use the WAZE app to help navigate. They also urge you to plan accordingly and leave ample time to get where you are going.
