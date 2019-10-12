FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much of a warm-up for a busy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a jam-packed Saturday for South Louisiana with some big college football games and, of course, an election day. Temperatures won’t warm up much today thanks to abundant cloud cover.
Afternoon highs are only forecast to reach the low 70s, about 10 to 12 degrees below normal. The local area will stay dry even with the clouds. Sunday morning will start out cool in the upper 50s.
We expect a bit better of a warm-up as a warm front drifts north and we should see a bit more sunshine during the day. Don’t worry though, highs will only hit the low 80s.
Some rain returns to the forecast to start the work and school week. Rains will culminate Wednesday morning as a cold front pushes through the area. As of right now, we can’t totally rule out a few strong storms from occurring.
Temperatures will get knocked down once again for the end of the work and school week. Into the weekend, an area of low pressure is forecast to form on the tail end of the cold front in the Western Gulf of Mexico. We will need to keep an eye on how things develop with this system for some potential tropical development.
For now, the forecast reflects just an increase in rain chances for next weekend as the low-pressure system pushes into South Louisiana Saturday into Sunday.
