Undocumented immigrant arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An undocumented immigrant has been arrested for possession of child pornography, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday, Oct. 11.
General Landry says Guillermo Bethancourth, 42, was illegally residing in Baton Rouge when he was arrested by the AG’s Cyber Crime Unit.
Bethancourth is facing 117 charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 50 counts of production of juvenile pornography, and 50 counts of video voyeurism.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Louisiana State Police.
Bethancourth was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and a detainer was placed on him by Homeland Security Investigations.
“Internet crimes against children inflict continuous and life-long damage,” added General Landry. “Every time a video or image is viewed, a child is re-victimized.”
General Landry cited this arrest and the numerous others made by his office as proof illegal immigration impacts more than just “border states.” He once again called on Congress to back President Donald Trump’s efforts for comprehensive immigration reform.
“Too many Louisiana families have been victimized by criminals who should never have been in our country,” concluded General Landry. “Congress must join the President and secure our Southern border in name only.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.