Truck strikes tree, bursts into flames; 2 seriously injured
By Mykal Vincent | October 11, 2019 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 6:33 AM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - First responders are investigating a crash that left two people seriously injured.

According to the Central Fire Department, a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Drive.

Officials say the truck burst into flames after hitting the tree.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash. One person was airlifted to a local hospital for the treatment, the other was transported via ambulance.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

