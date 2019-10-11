Tiger vs Gator: Which would win in a REAL fight?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU taking on Florida means a matchup featuring Tigers against Gators on the football field.
But what if a tiger fought a gator in the wild?
Joe Burrow thinks it would be no contest.
“Gators stand no chance,” said Burrow.
But that opinion might be a little biased.
“I will tell you that alligators have the second strongest bite of any animal on earth,” said Jennifer Shields with the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Next to?
“The great white shark,” Shields replied.
“Pretty sure his [tiger] bite is very strong,” said Ginger Guttner with LSU Vet School. “He does have all of his teeth. He also has all of his claws. And tigers are ambush predators. So, they like to come up behind you and grab you around the neck.”
“It would be harder for the tiger to get a hold of a large alligator, simply because of the bone covering the neck. Tigers kill by crushing the neck. If you could get underneath, no problem,” Shields explained.
A tiger vs. a gator is kinda like LSU taking on Michigan. It’s only going to happen if someone else sets up the matchup.
“You wouldn’t see a tiger and an alligator in the same habitat naturally,” Shields added.
So anyway, we found a gator at the Baton Rouge Zoo. She doesn’t have a name, so we’ll call her “Betty White,” because apparently, she’s going to live forever.
The gator was not very ferocious during the crew’s visit. The only time she moved was after she was perfectly framed in the background of the interview with Shields.
Mike the Tiger, on the other hand, lives like a rock star. It’s better to burn out than fade away. To quote ‘The Who,’ “Hope I die before I get old.”
Both animals grow to be very heavy and both move very fast.
So who wins?
Shields said it all depends on the weather. If the temperature is 75 degrees or above, she gave the gator the advantage. However, because alligators are reptiles and cold-blooded, they move much slower, if at all, when the temperature is cooler.
Well, kickoff Saturday night will definitely be below 75 degrees, so let’s give the answer most LSU fans want to hear.
“I think Tigers always win,” Guttner stated.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.
On another note, John Goodman has been tapped as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.
