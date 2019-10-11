State officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of I-110 Terrace Avenue Interchange

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the I-110 Terrace Avenue Interchange project on Oct. 11.
Construction on the project began in August 2018.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D, and other state officials were present at the new exit ramp to make the announcement.
This $9.3 million project added a new exit ramp on I-110 that begins over Myrtle Avenue, extends over Julia Street and connects with Terrace Avenue.
“The Terrace Avenue Interchange Modification Project gives motorists traveling south on I-110 an exit ramp so that individuals can exit onto Terrace Avenue,” Gov. Edwards said. “These improvements will eliminate the need for traffic from I-110 southbound to weave across merging traffic to take the Washington Street exit. Washington Street will not be taken out of commission, and can still be used by travelers coming east on I-10. This is another example of DOTD completing a major project in a timely fashion, and we have several projects beginning across the state.”
“This project is a critical step in DOTD delivering the long awaited expansion of I-10 from the bridge to the 10/12 split. Nearly 98,000 motorists that travel this stretch of I-110 near I-10 daily,” Wilson said. “This project was timely and efficient and will be beneficial to those drivers who have had no other option other than the congestion creating Washington Street weave. We appreciate everyone’s patience with this project as we had lane shifts at the construction site, but we were fortunate to complete this project with no lane closures.”
“I’ve said it before, this is a game changer,” said Congressman Garret Graves. “Not because it is suddenly going to fix all of our traffic problems — rather, it is an indication that traffic solutions are finally a priority in the Capitol Region. This is one of those transportation problems that should have been fixed decades ago. This one-lane I-10 bottleneck, the only one of its kind in America, is nearly gone.”
The interchange opened to thru traffic at 12 p.m. on Oct. 11.
