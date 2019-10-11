President Trump to speak at GOP rally in Lake Charles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump is making a stop in Louisiana to show his support for the republican candidates.
Incumbent John Bel Edwards will also be campaigning in Lake Charles Friday afternoon. His speech is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Pres. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m. Gov. Edwards’ two leading opponents - U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone - are expected to be in attendance at the rally.
Pres. Trump’s visit comes less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to New Orleans where he made a case for Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.
WAFB will livestream both Pres. Trump and Gov. Edwards’ remarks on wafb.com and our apps.
